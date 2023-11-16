WestJet announces return of overseas flights in Halifax

A round of applause greeted Thursday's announcement by WestJet that it will once again be flying trans-Atlantic out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"Today is about fulfilling our commitment to this province”, said Andy Gibbons, WestJet vice-president of external affairs, following the news conference at the Halifax Trade and Convention Centre.

Beginning in the spring, WestJet says it will offer flights out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport to and from Edinburgh, London (Gatwick) and Dublin.

While the airline is bringing back three flights that were suspended last year, it appears it has no plans as of Thursday to add more flights to smaller, regional airports in the Maritimes.

"Regional flying in Atlantic Canada is not something that's a current priority”, Gibbons told reporters, pointing out that the carrier did recently add a direct flight between Moncton and Calgary. “That can always be revisited."

"Trans-Atlantic reconnections is huge, from a tourism perspective and an economic development perspective,” he adds.

Marie Manning, Halifax Stanfield’s chief commercial officer said while more overseas flights is a big win, bringing back more flights here at home is still a work in progress, including the once-popular flight between Halifax and Sydney.

"Absolutely, there is a strong business case for (the Halifax-Sydney flight)”, she said. “There is strong demand for that route, and we're talking to a number of different airlines to fill that route again."

Cape Breton Regional Municipality mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill said while the newly-announced international flights in Halifax will benefit communities like hers, she and other stakeholders have been fighting for more routes to and from Sydney, where currently, there are only two a day.

She added that if current airlines won't offer them, they are looking at alternatives.

"Speaking with smaller companies like PAL Airlines, that will definitely continue.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association, Nadia MacDonald, told CTV News that while the new WestJet flights in Halifax are welcome news, she too looks forward to continued collaboration with all airlines to further strengthen our region's air transportation network.

