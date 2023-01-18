Grilled Vegetable Hoagie Sandwich and Haskap Herb Mayo
Makes 4
Hoagie Ingredients:
- 4 hoagie buns
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 onions, julienned
- 1 carrot, julienne
- 1 bell pepper, julienned
- 8 to 10 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup haskap juice
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil and sauté the onions and carrot until they begin to begin to turn golden.
- Add the peppers and mushrooms and continue to cook for a few more minutes.
- Push the vegetables to the side and add the Dijon mustard, haskap juice, and brown sugar.
- Mix the three together and incorporate with the vegetables.
- Continue to cook until the liquid has been absorbed.
- In the meantime, put together the haskap herb mayo (recipe below).
Haskap Herb Mayo Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3 Tbsp haskap juice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh herbs of your choice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients together and refrigerate until needed.
Hoagie Assembly:
- Split the buns and hollow by removing the bread from the center, creating a channel for the grilled vegetables.
- Place two tablespoons of haskap mayo in the bottom of each bun.
- Divide the vegetable mixture between the four buns.
- Top the vegetables with an additional two tablespoons of mayo between four hoagies.
Haskap Maple Smoothie Ingredients:
- 3 oz (90 ml) haskap juice
- 1 banana
- 2 oz baby spinach
- 1 oz (30 ml) maple syrup
- 2oz (60 ml) plain yogurt
- 3 oz (90 ml) ice
Directions:
- Add all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.
Haskap Highland Orchards products are available at Sobeys and specialty grocery markets throughout the Maritimes.
