What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Cajun Black Salmon and Maple Coffee Butter

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 4 (6 oz) salmon fillets skin-on
    • 2 tbsp Cajun Seasoning
    • 2 tbsp olive oil

    Directions:

    1. Place large cast iron pan on medium high heat and add oil.
    2. Rub salmon with Cajun seasoning of choice.
    3. Place salmon fillets in heated pan, spice rubbed side facing downward.
    4. Let sear until blackened on bottom, about 3 minutes.
    5. Flip salmon to opposite side and let cook until browned on bottom and just barely cooked through, about 3 minutes longer (lower the heat if needed so it does not darken too much).
    6. Baste with coffee butter and set aside until veggies are ready.

    Coffee Butter Ingredients:

    • 2 tsp powdered coffee (we used Saltwinds Coffee)
    • ½ tsp very hot water
    • ¼ lb. butter, softened
    • 1 tbsp maple syrup

    Directions:

    1. Dissolve coffee powder in hot water in small bowl.
    2. Whisk in the softened butter, maple syrup and dissolved coffee in a small bowl.
    3. Using a hand mixer, mix until smooth; set aside.
    4. Melt and brush to baste the veggies and salmon.

    Saltwinds Coffee products are available at Sobeys, Pete’s and specialty stores.

