What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

    Russia-Ukraine war

    Earlier this week, Russia launched one of its biggest air strikes since the war began. More than half of Ukraine’s regions were attacked by drones and missiles and the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is pleading with allies for decisive action. Dalhousie University’s Robert Huish explains what pressure from the elite in Moscow and St. Petersburg could do to change the projection of this conflict.

    Dazzling dahlias

    The Halifax Public Gardens celebrated a dahlia display on Tuesday. Florist Neville MacKay explains why they are in full bloom now, and how long the region will be able to enjoy the beautiful flowers.

    Game-changing back-to-school essentials

    The summer is almost over, which means the clock is ticking when it comes to getting everything ready for back-to-school. Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French shares some last-minute back-to-school suggestions you many not have thought of.

    Mic Mac Mall madness

    The malls are busier than ever this time of year, so our partners at Mic Mac Mall are sharing a list of must-stop shops to fulfill your back-to-school shopping lists.

