ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Thursday:

    Food for Thought

    Provincial governments in the Maritimes scored low grades on the 2024 Poverty Report Card put out by Food Banks Canada. Its one of the many things Ash Avery hopes to address in her new role as the executive director of Feed Nova Scotia.

    Ganesh Gifts

    Ganesh is the elephant-headed God in Hinduism who represents beginnings. Today we found out about Ganesh Chaturthi – the festival devoted to him – and how people in our region are celebrating.

    Swift Season Start

    The 2024 NFL season paints a fresh picture for many franchises seeing old faces in unfamiliar jerseys. The race for each division begins Thursday, Sept. 5, and TSN’s NFL insider, Dave Naylor, has a bold prediction for the AFC East.

    Community Comfort

    In times of crisis, such as weather events and major power outages, many look for a welcoming place to ride out the storm. The North Grove in Dartmouth, N.S., is launching a new comfort centre for those in their community run with the help of volunteers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News