What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Thursday:

Provincial governments in the Maritimes scored low grades on the 2024 Poverty Report Card put out by Food Banks Canada. Its one of the many things Ash Avery hopes to address in her new role as the executive director of Feed Nova Scotia.

Ganesh is the elephant-headed God in Hinduism who represents beginnings. Today we found out about Ganesh Chaturthi – the festival devoted to him – and how people in our region are celebrating.

The 2024 NFL season paints a fresh picture for many franchises seeing old faces in unfamiliar jerseys. The race for each division begins Thursday, Sept. 5, and TSN’s NFL insider, Dave Naylor, has a bold prediction for the AFC East.

In times of crisis, such as weather events and major power outages, many look for a welcoming place to ride out the storm. The North Grove in Dartmouth, N.S., is launching a new comfort centre for those in their community run with the help of volunteers.