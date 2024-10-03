What to Watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss Thursday morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live on Oct. 3, 2024.

Dalhousie University political professor Robert Huish says his biggest concern with the conflict between Gaza, Israel and Lebanon is that a cease fire doesn’t seem to be the course of action. With continued tension growing, the situation is escalating.

It’s a two to three year wait to get in to see a gynecologist in the region and for one Nova Scotian, it took 16 years to diagnose her endometriosis. This is why the Orchid Gala is entering its second year to raise funds for women’s health in the province. Money raised will be donated to various hospitals that serve the Maritimes.

CAA Atlantic is introducing a new company called "Otto" -- the "Uber Eats" of car servicing for the Halifax Regional Municipality. Anyone can request the service for new tires, tire changing, windshield repair and more, and the best part is, it comes right to your door.

David Myles has performed at the 2024 Olympics, is currently on tour and is even moonlighting as a fellow at the University of New Brunswick. Now, he's releasing his sixteenth album called "Devil Talking."