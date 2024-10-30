What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Four things to watch from Wednesday’s CTV Morning Live:

    Walking Trees

    Author Marie-Louise Gay’s newest book “Walking Trees” explores the uplifting journey of a young girl. In a collaborative effort with Halifax, the author, as well as the Halifax Central Library, are giving local children the opportunity to plant trees in the Halifax Public Gardens.

    Scary Snacks

    Friend of the show and dietician Laurie Barker Jackman and her son Max give ideas for last minute Halloween snacks to keep your kids healthy and happy on Halloween. From ghost carrots, to pumpkin clementines, the snacks are sure to give kids both tricks and treats!

    Blue Zone living

    According to Ellen Kher, a healthy communities advocate, the key to a longer healthier life starts with activity. While diet is important, she says living in a Blue Zone made her understand that it begins with moving our bodies as much as possible.

    Got Junk?

    “Just Junk” gives helpful tips and tricks on how to clear unwanted things out of your house. The company donates and recycles things they find, including human skeletons and even a blowfish.

