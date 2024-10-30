What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from Wednesday’s CTV Morning Live:

Author Marie-Louise Gay’s newest book “Walking Trees” explores the uplifting journey of a young girl. In a collaborative effort with Halifax, the author, as well as the Halifax Central Library, are giving local children the opportunity to plant trees in the Halifax Public Gardens.

Friend of the show and dietician Laurie Barker Jackman and her son Max give ideas for last minute Halloween snacks to keep your kids healthy and happy on Halloween. From ghost carrots, to pumpkin clementines, the snacks are sure to give kids both tricks and treats!

According to Ellen Kher, a healthy communities advocate, the key to a longer healthier life starts with activity. While diet is important, she says living in a Blue Zone made her understand that it begins with moving our bodies as much as possible.

“Just Junk” gives helpful tips and tricks on how to clear unwanted things out of your house. The company donates and recycles things they find, including human skeletons and even a blowfish.