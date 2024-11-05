What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

What you need to know if you missed the Tuesday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

There are more than 180 children in the region waiting for wishes, according to Make-A-Wish. The foundation is partnering with Popeyes Chicken in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with one dollar from every chicken sandwich until Nov. 10 going towards granting wishes.

A local real estate agent is branching out and exploring her artistic side. Colour Expressions is Chelse Brooks’ independent art show, exploring her culture through painting.

The Nova Scotia SPCA reminds us that animal shelters are run by people with a passion for making sure surrendered animals have safe homes. During this month, they are highlighting all the work that goes into running shelters, and who is the right fit for doing it.

Our partners at Medavie Health Connect remind us that winter is coming, and we need to ramp up our car preparedness. One tip of the trade is to keep tea lights and matches in your car, should you need to create a light, or a heat source, without burning out your car's gas.