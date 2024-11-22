What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Friday:

    Kinu Tourism Project

    A new project at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax is looking to foster authentic Mi’kmaq tourism experiences. The project’s aim is to preserve the culture and teachings, while combining Indigenous and non-Indigenous students to learn together.

    Tasty hot chocolate

    The Fog Company is switching gears for the season with decadent hot chocolate, while still offering their extravagant ice cream. An additional delicious dessert is also being added to the menu soon.

    Merry & Bright Patio season

    The Evergreen Festival in Halifax is underway, lighting up the waterfront and drawing hundreds to the area. This year, the festival is offering the “Evergreen Express,” a free train ride to transport visitors around the festival.

