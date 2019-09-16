

CTV Atlantic





A new documentary about the life and impact of hockey hall of famer Willie O'Ree had its first showing in front of a hometown crowd Monday night at the University of New Brunswick.

O'Ree, who was the first black player in the National Hockey League, was in his hometown of Fredericton for a special screening of "Willie," a documentary about his family, is career, and his impact on the world of hockey.

"I was proud of who I am," O'Ree said. "When I get up in the morning, I don't see a brown man or a black man. Just a man."

The documentary made its debut at Toronto's Hot Docs Film Festival in April.

Monday night's sold-out showing is part of the Atlantic International Film Festival and Willie will play in Halifax next.

"It was amazing," said Bryant McBride, the film's producer and a former NHL executive. "All the people we met, all the things we explored that we didn't expect to find. The film is so multi-layered."

McBride co-produced the documentary and was also instrumental in O'Ree's 2018 induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"It was a clear message to people of colour, to people who aren't traditionally hockey fans, that Willie's place in the game needs to be memorialized," McBride said.

The Fredericton native was just 22 when he got called up. O'Ree's debut with the Boston Bruins is now known as a pivotal moment in hockey history, but he says when he stepped on the ice during the game, race was the last thing on his mind.

"I just wanted to go out and try and play a good game, and just represent the hockey club to the best of my ability," O'Ree said. "I didn't realize until I read it in the paper the next day, that I broke the colour barrier."

He played 45 games at the NHL level, but continued playing for years in the minors.

In 1998, he started working with the NHL as a diversity ambassador and has since inspired many professional players.

"I don't think professional sport has a rival to Willie O'Ree," said childhood friend David Sansom. "He is a true role model."

From his youth onward, O'Ree has kept his eye on the prize and a self-assured confidence in his heart.

"I had the skills and the ability to play in the league at that time," said O'Ree. "I said, 'if they can't accept me, it's their problem not mine.'"

That message is echoed in the film and the continued work of the Fredericton native.

After the screening of the documentary, there was a question and answer session with O'Ree, McBride, and the film's director Laurence Mathieu-Leger.

With several hockey teams in attendance, ranging from minor and midget to varsity, there were plenty of questions for the hometown hero.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jessica Ng.