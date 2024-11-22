Wind, rainfall warnings in effect in Nova Scotia ahead of storm

ATLANTIC
    A series of weather warnings are in place in parts of Nova Scotia Friday morning ahead of a weekend storm.

    CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says a slow-moving and intensifying low-pressure system will bring bands of heavy rain and high wind to the region.

    Wind warnings are in effect for Guysborough County and eastern Cape Breton Island. The warning says maximum wind gusts of 90 km/h are expected along the Atlantic coast early Saturday morning until early Saturday evening.

    “Easterly winds will increase tonight and peak in strength along the Atlantic coast on Saturday morning,” the warning reads. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

    Rainfall warnings are also in effect for Guysborough County and most of Cape Breton.

    Fifty to 70 mm of rain is expected to fall Saturday morning until early Saturday evening, though amounts could be higher over the Highlands.

    Environment Canada says localized flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.

    A Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence in Cape Breton.

    Maximum wind gusts of 120 km/h are possible early Saturday morning to late Saturday afternoon.

    The warning says the strong winds may cause damage and motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving for the changing road conditions.

