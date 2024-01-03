ATLANTIC
    • Windsor man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant

    The N.S. RCMP obtained a provincewide warrant for 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner after he allegedly breached the conditions of his parole. (RCMP) The N.S. RCMP obtained a provincewide warrant for 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner after he allegedly breached the conditions of his parole. (RCMP)

    The RCMP has obtained a Nova Scotia-wide warrant for a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his parole.

    Police say they are looking for 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner of Windsor.

    They describe him as five-foot-eight and 225 pounds. He also has dark brown hair and green eyes.

    Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.

    Anyone who sees Warner, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call West Hants RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

