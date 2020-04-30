HARDING'S POINT, N.B. -- The coming tourism season in the Maritimes will be like no other.

International and provincial borders remain closed, although political leaders in the region have been hinting that at least one border could re-open to allow for some tourist traffic.

At Howard Heans, campground, he is getting ready, though no one knows when they'll be allowed to open. And even then, the doors would not be open to everyone.

"I don't think I would take tourists from the States or from Quebec or Ontario," said Heans. "I don't think it's safe for the other people who are in here."

Border restrictions currently prevent travel between provinces, though there have been discussions between New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island about a possible opening this summer.

"I know my friend Blaine put in place the bubble family, and I was joking with him today that perhaps New Brunswick could be our bubble province when we look toward early to mid-July -- knock on wood," Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said Wednesday.

Both provinces have a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.

Some in the tourism business say opening-up the bridge to more traffic is worth considering.

"I think that as long as the chief health officers and premiers are working on a plan that is safe, that we would support any motion toward New Brunswick and P.E.I. being able to move back and forth if that's safe to do," said Steve Bellamy of the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Saint John zip line business owner Terry Stevens says many people are getting restless.

"We're all bored. We're all gonna want to do something," Stevens said. "If we can open the border between P.E.I. and New Brunswick, it is going to help some people. It's not going to save the tourism industry but it will help some people survive."

It won't make a difference for Stevens' business, though. After 10 years in business, Stevens says this year, the lines will stay empty.

"The lack of a cruise ship season this year, I decided that I won't open for the 2020 season," he said.

No date has been suggested in either P.E.I. or New Brunswick for a possible border reopening.

"Any business we can get this year, that's safe, we should go for it, because the cupboard's pretty bare," said Heans.

Placing New Brunswick and P.E.I. in their own tourism bubble might be worth pursuing, but overall this summer, no one in the Maritimes is expecting anything but a small fraction of a routine tourism season.