HALIFAX -- Several witnesses told RCMP investigators the gunman responsible for Canada’s worst mass shooting had hidden rooms in several of his properties and that he had “smuggled guns and drugs from Maine for years, and had a stockpile of guns.”

The details have been made public by a court order, part of an ongoing application by several media organizations, including CTV News, to have redacted details from search warrants relating to the mass investigation into the massacre made public.

Twenty-two people were killed by the shooter, who began a shooting rampage in the small community of Portapique, N.S. before going on to kill people over a 13-hour period in several communities throughout Nova Scotia.

Gabriel Wortman was then shot and killed by police on Sunday, April 19th at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., about 100 kilometres from where the terror began.

According to documents, an RCMP member was “also at the gas pump” that day, and recognized the shooter. Wortman died at the scene.

Statements given to RCMP investigators by several unidentified witnesses describe “secret hides” at his denturist office in Dartmouth, and at his properties in Portapique, N.S.

One witness told two RCMP members on April 19th, that, about eight years ago, the shooter had shown someone “a hidden compartment in the garage where he kept a high-powered rifle.” According to that witness, “the compartment was underneath the workbench.”

Another statement taken by a member of the Halifax Regional Police, from a witness who met the shooter in 2011, gave a chilling description of the denturist as a man who “builds fires and burns bodies, is a sexual predator and supplies drugs in Portapique and Economy, N.S.”