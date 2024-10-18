Woman, 24, dies after head-on crash in Bartibog, N.B.
Police say a woman has died following a head-on crash in Bartibog, N.B., Thursday afternoon.
RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between a car and a truck on Route 8 around 1:50 p.m.
The driver, and sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.
The truck driver and their passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the crash happened when the northbound car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the truck, which was travelling southbound.
A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office attended the scene. They are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.
The Department of Public Safety and an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist also attended the scene.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
House committee to summon RCMP, ministers over allegations of Indian interference
The head of the RCMP and Canada's ministers of foreign affairs and public safety will be summoned to testify at a House of Commons committee about the bombshell allegations made this week about Indian state-sponsored interference in Canada.
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
'Just unbelievable': Video shows wild incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.
U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
The U.S. government's road safety agency is again investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system, this time after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Defence minister announces nearly $65 million in aid to Ukraine
National Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada is sending $64.8 million in military aid to Ukraine.
Manitoba second province to sign onto federal school food deal
The federal and Manitoba governments have signed a deal to expand food programs.
Scientists pinpoint the origins of humanity's love of carbs
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
Russia returns 500 dead soldiers to Ukraine as world leaders mull next steps
Russia on Friday returned to Ukraine the bodies of 501 soldiers, Ukrainian authorities said, in what appeared to be the biggest repatriation of war dead since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Toronto
-
Fire in The Beaches destroys home, spreads to electric vehicle
Toronto Fire will be investigating the cause of a “stubborn” three-alarm fire that gutted a Beaches home early Friday morning.
-
Stacy Clarke appeals ‘excessive’ and ‘harsh’ demotion for role in officer cheating scandal
A high-ranking Toronto police officer who admitted to helping several members of the service cheat on promotional exams is appealing her demotion, arguing that she was “villainized” for conduct which was “rampant” throughout the organization.
-
New condo sales in GTHA fall 81 per cent in third quarter of 2024: report
New condo sales in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are continuing to drop off, falling 81 per cent in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by Urbanation.
Calgary
-
Langdon, Alta., man found not criminally responsible for killing his mother
An Alberta court has found a Langdon man who attacked and fatally injured his mother in 2023 was not criminally responsible in her death.
-
Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
-
Calgary ticketholders left without answers as 'World of Banksy' exhibit website goes dark
The nearly year-long saga of a supposed exhibition coming to Calgary featuring the works of artist Banksy may finally be over.
Edmonton
-
Police in standoff with suspect in Alberta city after shots fired at officers
Police in Camrose, Alta. have been engaged in a standoff with a person in a home since Thursday afternoon.
-
-
Bring Me to Life this weekend with music, scares and more to do in Edmonton
The festival city might be short on actual festivals this weekend, but there's no shortage of other things to do in and around Edmonton.
Montreal
-
Quebec to cull nearly 300 deer in 2 national parks this winter
Quebec’s parks management agency (SEPAQ) plans to shoot 287 deer in parks south of Montreal as part of its plan to control animal populations and protect biodivesity.
-
Montreal announces almost 900 new units of social and affordable housing units through non-profit collaboration
Montreal should soon house some 900 households in new off-market housing units after the federal, provincial and municipal governments dished out a total of $340 million to support the development of 893 social and affordable housing units through nine community organizations.
-
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
Ottawa
-
Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
Auto Licence Plate recognition camera help Ottawa police arrest sexual assault suspect
The Ottawa Police Service says a driver on a sexual assault warrant was stopped Wednesday in the city's south end following an alert from the cruiser's Auto Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera.
London
-
Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
-
St. Thomas needs a new city manager
After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation. Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.
-
Imagine Build gets $25K boost as construction of fourth accessible home begins
Construction of a fourth Imagine Build home is underway on the Oneida Nation of the Thames. The work coincides with a fundraising road hockey tournament.
Barrie
-
Barrie's photo radar cameras have moved: Here's where you'll find them
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
-
Pedestrian dead after collision with train in Bracebridge
One person has died following a collision with a train in Bracebridge Thursday evening.
-
Victim's family addresses driver guilty of fatal crash with emotional statements
A man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2021 heard from the victim’s family in a Barrie courtroom on Friday ahead of his sentencing.
Northern Ontario
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northern Ontario.
-
North Bay-area man fined $10K for illegal moose hunt
A man from Trout Creek, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for illegally killing a moose in November 2023.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
-
Brampton man arrested for sexual assault at University of Guelph library
Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on the University of Guelph campus.
Windsor
-
Second suspect wanted in break-and-enter investigation
A second suspect is wanted in connection to a commercial break-and-enter investigation.
-
Warning issued after rise in break-ins and thefts from vehicles
Windsor police are warning the public about an increase in break-ins and thefts from vehicles.
-
Road closures expected Sunday for Detroit Free Press Marathon
The Windsor police is reminding the public of some road closures on Sunday for the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon.
Winnipeg
-
-
Travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing move to Winnipeg goes viral
A British travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing his move to Winnipeg, Man. has gone viral, with Manitobans praising the transplant's kind words about his new Prairie home.
-
'Very shocked': Recently released mink caught in snare trap, Manitoba animal rescue says
An animal rescue group in Manitoba is warning the public after an animal it recently released into the wild was caught in an illegal trap.
Regina
-
-
Clean up of fatal Sask. collision, derailment expected to take weeks, CN says
Cleanup and removal of the locomotive and around 20 cars that derailed following a fatal collision with a tractor near Gerald, Sask. is expected to take weeks, CN Rail says.
-
New police unit will attempt to address complex needs of Regina's downtown area
A new unit to the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been introduced that is meant address the unique and complex needs of the downtown area.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask for help tracking down person of interest in sexual assault investigation
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated and sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff critiques city spending in new financial platform
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Prince Albert hosts largest career fair in northern Saskatchewan
Over 3,500 high school students from Prince Albert and area got to explore future career opportunities on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Atmospheric river hits B.C. coast, bringing rain, wind and flood risks
An atmospheric river weather system has hit much of coastal British Columbia, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the risk of flooding.
-
Taxi passengers leaving YVR paying up to $9 more under new zone fares
Catching a taxi from the Vancouver International Airport costs up to $9 more under new flat-rate zone fares that were quietly implemented earlier this month.
-
B.C. election: Gap in support for parties is widening, pollster says
Friday marks the last day of campaigning in the 2024 B.C. provincial election. British Columbians head to the polls Saturday to decide who will represent them in the legislature.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.