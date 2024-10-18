Woman, 24, dies after head-on crash in Bartibog, N.B.

Police say a woman has died following a head-on crash in Bartibog, N.B., Thursday afternoon.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between a car and a truck on Route 8 around 1:50 p.m.

The driver, and sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

The truck driver and their passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the crash happened when the northbound car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the truck, which was travelling southbound.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office attended the scene. They are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The Department of Public Safety and an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist also attended the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.