Woman, 64, dies after house fire in Bathurst, N.B.

A 64-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Bathurst, N.B.

The Bathurst Police Force, along with firefighters, responded to the fire on Rough Waters Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews were on scene for several hours trying to extinguish the fire and evacuate the area.

During this time, police say the woman was found dead inside the home.

Following a preliminary investigation, police say they don’t believe the fire is suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

