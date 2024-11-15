ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman, 64, dies after house fire in Bathurst, N.B.

    Share

    A 64-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Bathurst, N.B.

    The Bathurst Police Force, along with firefighters, responded to the fire on Rough Waters Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Emergency crews were on scene for several hours trying to extinguish the fire and evacuate the area.

    During this time, police say the woman was found dead inside the home.

    Following a preliminary investigation, police say they don’t believe the fire is suspicious.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News