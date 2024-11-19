Woman, 68, charged with stunting after driving 66 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police

A 68-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked her driving 66 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says an officer saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 118 inbound near the intersection of Woodland Avenue around 9:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the vehicle's speed was clocked at 126 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The woman was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The woman's driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

Police say the driver was also issued a ticket for failing to display a driver's licence on demand of a peace officer.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

