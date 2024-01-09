ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman arrested after suspicious fire in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 21-year-old woman was arrested following a suspicious fire in Eskasoni last Thursday.

    RCMP and fire crews responded to a report of a side-by-side utility vehicle on fire on Frankie's Lane around 12:40 a.m., according to a news release.

    Police say the vehicle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the scene. The vehicle was reportedly parked near a home and flames spread towards it.

    Crews were able to extinguish the fire, though both the vehicle and house sustained “extensive damage.”

    Police say a person was spotted walking away from the scene and a woman was later arrested nearby.

    The release say the woman was taken to the Eskasoni RCMP Detachment for questioning before she was released on conditions.

    She is scheduled to appear in Eskasoni provincial court on April 2 to face a charge of arson.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

