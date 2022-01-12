Woman arrested for outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance: police

The Saint John Police Force says they have arrested a 39-year-old woman for an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle with no rear bumper and an expired registration in the city’s north end.

“It was determined that the female driver was operating the vehicle without a valid license. She was also wanted for an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court on a charge of prohibited driving,” said a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force.

Upon her arrest, police say she was found in possession of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The woman was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 12, 2022.