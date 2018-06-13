

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a gun during an attempted robbery at a business in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the business in the 300 block of Windmill Road at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a female employee was locking up the shop when she was approached by two men, one of whom was carrying a gun.

Police say the woman was assaulted by the suspects, who then fled the scene when she cried out for help.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are described as being white males who are roughly six feet tall and were wearing black hoodies. One of the suspects was also wearing a plastic mask and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.