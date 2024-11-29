ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman charged with child pornography, sexual assault in Moncton

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    The New Brunswick RCMP says a 35-year-old woman is facing a number of charges, including sexual assault, in connection with child pornography.

    On Aug. 28, New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received a report that child pornography was being produced in Moncton.

    Following further investigation, police confirmed children were at risk and attended a residence in Moncton.

    When police arrived, they say officers located children, one of which was “in relation to the initial report of production of child pornography.”

    Police arrested the woman at the scene and the Department of Social Development safely removed the children from the residence, according to an RCMP news release.

    The following day, police executed a search warrant at the home and seized digital evidence. The woman was later released on strict conditions.

    Police say the woman appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with:

    • possession of child pornography
    • transmitting child pornography
    • making child pornography
    • sexual assault
    • sexual interference

    The force says she is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    Due the nature of the investigation, and to protect the identity of the victim, police say the name of the woman will not be released.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News