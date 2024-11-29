Woman charged with child pornography, sexual assault in Moncton

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 35-year-old woman is facing a number of charges, including sexual assault, in connection with child pornography.

On Aug. 28, New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received a report that child pornography was being produced in Moncton.

Following further investigation, police confirmed children were at risk and attended a residence in Moncton.

When police arrived, they say officers located children, one of which was “in relation to the initial report of production of child pornography.”

Police arrested the woman at the scene and the Department of Social Development safely removed the children from the residence, according to an RCMP news release.

The following day, police executed a search warrant at the home and seized digital evidence. The woman was later released on strict conditions.

Police say the woman appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with:

possession of child pornography

transmitting child pornography

making child pornography

sexual assault

sexual interference

The force says she is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Due the nature of the investigation, and to protect the identity of the victim, police say the name of the woman will not be released.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.