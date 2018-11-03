Featured
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by bus
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 11:35AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police say a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a Halifax Transit bus Friday night.
Officers with Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a collision on Portland St. in Dartmouth around 7:25 p.m.
They say the 52-year-old was struck by the bus while she was in a marked crosswalk.
Police say the woman was taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.
Halifax Regional Police says no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.