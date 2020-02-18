Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:48PM AST
HALIFAX -- A woman in Halifax has been taken to hospital with what's belived to be life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
Police responded to the call just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Dunbrack Street and Clayton Park Drive.
Dunbrack Street is closed to traffic between Lacewood Drive and Clayton Park Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.