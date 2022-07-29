Woman killed in house fire in Halifax area

A woman has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived on scene, the two-storey home was engulfed in flames.

One person managed to escape the home without injuries, but firefighters learned there was still a woman inside.

“Despite dangerous fire conditions and structural damage to the house, fire crews raised ladders to the second storey in order to gain entry and search the house,” said Deputy Chief Peter Andrews in a news release.

“Firefighters were able to locate the female resident and remove her from the burning house. Sadly, the woman was unresponsive.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No details about the victim have been released.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic fire as well as the wider Williamswood community,” said Andrews.

“Our firefighters work hard every day to reduce the impact of fires to residents in our community. Any loss of life to fire is heartbreaking.”

The fire is under control and crews were working to put out hot spots Friday morning, but acting District Chief Jim Gates told CTV News the two-storey home is destroyed.

Halifax Regional Police have closed Moody Park Drive to traffic and expect it will remain closed for the rest of the day. They are asking people to avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.