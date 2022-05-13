Woodstock police seek man wanted in connection with threats investigation

The Woodstock Police Force is looking for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a threats investigation.

Ramone Anthony Burrell is facing charges of criminal harassment, intimidation and obstruction of justice. The charges against Burrell were laid Wednesday in Woodstock provincial court.

A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

"Ramone Anthony Burrell of Florenceville-Bristol is believed to frequent communities in the western part of the province, including Fredericton, Woodstock, Jacksonville, Centreville and Perth-Andover," said the Woodstock Police Force in a news release.

Burrell is described as five-foot-ten, with a heavy build. He has short black hair, black eyes, and tends to wear dark clothing.

According to police, Burrell is known to drive a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with New Brunswick licence plate JLR 999. He also has access to a black 2003 GMC Envoy with New Brunswick licence plate JSN 586, and a black 2007 Pontiac Torrent with New Brunswick licence plate JVX 368.

Anyone who sees Burrell is advised not to approach him and to contact police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Paula Hanson at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).