HALIFAX -- A worker at the Irving Sawmill in Valley, N.S. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release issued by J.D. Irving Ltd. on Saturday morning.

The worker's last shift at the sawmill was on March 22. Irving says the worker has received the proper medical care, and are self-isolating.

"Upon learning of the diagnosis, our Human Resources team worked quickly to identify potential exposure to others," said J.D. Irving Vice President Communications Mary Keith in a release. "All potentially affected employees have been notified, advised to call 811, and will not return to the sawmill until further instructions."

Keith says that upon learning of the diagnosis, an on-site response team was activated, and areas were closed off for disinfection and cleaning with electrostatic sprayers.

The mill has continued operations on Saturday after authorization from Public Health.