Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton

Several construction workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.

The Moncton Fire Department says workers were pouring cement at the new seniors complex on Morton Avenue when a floor collapsed just before 10 a.m.

At least four construction workers are injured, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The injured individuals were evacuated of course and taken to hospital,” said Codiac RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell.

Moncton Fire Department confirms a floor collapsed on construction site at the Faubourg du Mascaret seniors complex. 4 or 5 construction workers hurt, but with non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/zDRIAgSfmR — derek haggett (@dhagg71) June 28, 2022

Codiac RCMP and representatives from WorkSafeNB are on scene at the Faubourg du Mascaret seniors complex.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Police were asking people to avoid the area Tuesday morning, but they say the roads have since reopened, and the residents can “resume normal activities.”

This is a developing story. More to come.