HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia have charged a Yarmouth County man in relation to a vehicle fire that happened on Tuesday in New Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, Meteghan RCMP responded to a disturbance outside a lobster pound in New Edinburgh. While on the scene, police say they extinguished a vehicle that was on fire and heavily damaged.

RCMP began the investigation on Tuesday, and on Saturday, 31-year-old Michael Burton Nickerson of Yarmouth was arrested and charged with arson – damage to property.

Nickerson has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on December 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia RCMP says it will continue to take steps to ensure that those who unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property may be held accountable in accordance with the laws of Canada.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact them at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.