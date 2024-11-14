'You don't get used to it': Overdose deaths take toll on advocates, homeless
It’s been a deadly few weeks for the homeless population in Moncton, N.B., and the grief that comes with death is taking its toll on front-line workers.
According to the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee, there have been seven deaths in the city’s homeless community since Oct. 23 – five of them by drug overdose.
Mickey Boutilier, a peer worker at Ensemble Greater Moncton – the province’s only overdose prevention site – said dealing with the loss of someone they’re trying to help is heartbreaking.
“You don’t get used to it,” said Boutilier. “We might be a small city, but this is not a pandemic, it’s an apocalypse.”
There’s been a total of 43 deaths from Moncton’s vulnerable population so far in 2024 – more than half by overdose.
The grief shared in a Facebook post Thursday morning from Ensemble titled the “Grief We Can’t Ignore.”
“The past few weeks have been a gut-wrenching reminder of the loss that comes with working in this field. For our staff and the people we serve, grief is a constant companion,” read the post.
Mickey Boutilier, a peer worker at Ensemble Greater Moncton, is seen on Nov. 14, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Outgoing executive director Debby Warren said her staff deal with life and death everyday when they come to work.
“They’re dealing with people who are inadequately housed and resourced,” said Warren.
Warren recalled a time when she had to use CPR to try and revive someone.
“I’ve done CPR and the person died. It’s hard. I did it once and I can’t do it again,” said Warren.
The number of homeless people who have died on Moncton’s streets is actually down from 57 last year, but there’s concern overdose deaths will keep rising.
“I just walked in the front door and there’s an individual there who’s been on our doorstep for a number of years, and he doesn’t look good,” said Warren.
It’s obviously hard on the homeless themselves, some who were longtime friends with those who have recently died.
An Ensemble Greater Moncton sign is seen on Nov. 14, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Jesse Perrotta one man was a really close friend of his.
“To wake up and have somebody tell me that. I said to the person who told me that, ‘You’re not funny. This isn’t funny,” said Perrotta. “No one strives to be homeless or an addict. No one says that’s what they’re going to do when they get older.”
Independent homeless advocate John Renton walks the streets of downtown Moncton trying to help people in any way he can.
He’s lost recently lost friends to overdose and suicide this fall.
Independent homeless advocate John Renton is pictured on Nov. 14, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
“My friend that died three weeks ago is haunting me daily and as are the ones from yesterday and a week ago. It’s hard. It’s very hard,” said Renton.
Renton said he’ll continue to help the homeless because it needs to be done and not enough people are doing it.
“I have to be there for them. They need me,” said Renton.
Warren said Holt’s Liberal government is well aware of the drug and homeless situation in the city and she’s hopeful they’ll be able to make changes for the better.
“The premier and the local individuals that were elected as MLAs have been here. Not just before the election, a couple of years before the election,” said Warren. “They indicate that they understand it and they’re empathetic.”
Debby Warren, the outgoing executive director of Ensemble Greater Moncton, is pictured on Nov. 14, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
