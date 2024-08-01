'You wouldn't imagine what it means to me': Maritimers mark Emancipation Day

Events were held across the Maritimes on Thursday to mark Emancipation Day – the 190th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the British Empire on Aug. 1, 1834.

It's a chapter in Canadian history that has been under-told over the years.

"It's really about time,” said Veronica Brewster, a participant at a public event in Glace Bay, N.S., to commemorate the day.

It took until 2021 for Emancipation Day to be designated in Nova Scotia and according to the organizers of Thursday's gathering in Glace Bay, it took until this year for people to come together and mark the day in their area.

"You wouldn't imagine what it means to me,” Brewster said. “Growing up as a young Black lady, (there wasn't) a lot of diversity. Now, times are changing and I'm so happy about that."

As a way to mark the day, a quilt made by students at Glace Bay’s John Bernard Croak Elementary during Black History Month in February was on display.

The idea behind the quilt’s creation and its display was that children might grow up with a better understanding of the freedom and painful past being remembered on Aug. 1.

"It's nice that it's being recognized,” said Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor Lorne Green. “Unfortunately it took this long for people to recognize Emancipation Day, but hopefully this is the start of something good in the future."

At Halifax's Citadel Hill, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston made the official proclamation of Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day.

“It’s important that on this day, and every day, we as Nova Scotians acknowledge our own part in the history of enslavement,” said Houston in a statement.

“Emancipation Day is a significant moment in history, and this is a time to reflect on the deep impact of racism and injustice on our communities, while also recognizing the progress we’ve made and the opportunities we have to build a more inclusive and equitable future.”

Also at Citadel Hill, a plaque was unveiled to honour the legacy of the Jamaican maroons - enslaved people who were forcibly brought to Nova Scotia in the late 18th century.

"Because these were free Africans who came here and were forced to do work and who tirelessly worked,” said Marsha Coorelobban, the Jamaican High Commissioner to Canada. “When you look at the beautiful monuments you have, people come and they see, but some don't know the history behind it."

Thursday was also opening day for an exhibit at Pier 21 in Halifax about the role Canada played in the global slave trade.

There were also exhibits on display at the New Brunswick Black History Society in Saint John, N.B.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says Thursday is a day dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the strength, perseverance and heritage of Black communities across the country.

“On Aug. 1, 1834, the British parliament abolished slavery, freeing about 800,000 enslaved people from the British colonies, including Canada. Before this, millions of African people and their descendants had already lost their lives due to the terrible mistreatment and way of life that was forced on them. Black Canadians still deal with the significant repercussions of these actions today,” said Higgs in a statement.

“Here in New Brunswick, we continue to work to support and make improvements for the Black community of our province. Today, and every day, we celebrate the valuable contributions Black New Brunswickers have made to our province and honour the many positive impacts they have had on the place we all call home.”

In Fredericton, a forum took place on anti-Black racism and another event is planned for Officers Square on August 5 to coincide with New Brunswick Day.

"We tend to know about slavery in the Caribbean, a lot about slavery in the United States, but we don't seem to know that Canada has its own homegrown slavery,” said Dr. Afua Cooper, guest curator at the Pier 21 exhibit.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said it’s important to acknowledge that slavery was present in Atlantic Canada, including on the Island.

He referenced “The Bog,” which was a neighbourhood in Charlottetown settled by Black slaves in the early 19th century.

“We invite Islanders to learn from the heritage, important events and accomplishments of our Island’s Black community, while also learning to work against anti-Black racism and discrimination,” said King in a statement.

“Through the Anti-Racism Office and the Anti-Racism Table, the province continues to offer Anti-Racism Grants and Microgrants to assist with projects that benefit racialized and Indigenous communities and strengthen the link between racial equality and community cohesion.”