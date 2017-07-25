

Police in western New Brunswick are looking to find those responsible for the theft of a church bell.

West District RCMP say the theft happened St. Paul's Anglican Church on Highway 540 in Kirkland, N.B., -- about 30 kilometres southwest of Woodstock.

Officers believe the bell was stolen sometime between July 16 and July 24. They say it was located at a scrapyard in Fredericton on Tuesday around noon.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.