Bell stolen from western N.B. church located at Fredericton scrapyard
Police say this church bell was stolen from St. Paul's Anglican Church some time between July 16 and July 24. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 3:09PM ADT
Police in western New Brunswick are looking to find those responsible for the theft of a church bell.
West District RCMP say the theft happened St. Paul's Anglican Church on Highway 540 in Kirkland, N.B., -- about 30 kilometres southwest of Woodstock.
Officers believe the bell was stolen sometime between July 16 and July 24. They say it was located at a scrapyard in Fredericton on Tuesday around noon.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
