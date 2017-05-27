

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for three men in connection with an armed robbery of a Dartmouth home Saturday morning.

Police say around 8:15 a.m., a man returned to his home on Windmill Road after walking his dog and was confronted by a man with a handgun.

The homeowner told officers he ran outside and began yelling for someone to call police. He looked back to see three men run from his house and into a dark coloured SUV with a silver grill.

The vehicle was last seen driving in reverse along Brookside Avenue, then turning down Jamieson Street.

There were no injuries. Police say a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

Police are looking for three skinny black men, all about six feet tall. They were wearing dark sweatpants and hoodies.

The man with the firearm was wearing a white baseball cap, while the two others were wearing toques, police say.

Police have yet to make any arrests and officers do not believe it was a random act.