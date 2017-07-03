

CTV Atlantic





Two First Nations gatherings were disrupted over the Canada Day weekend, sparking outrage.

A ceremony in downtown Halifax began by Chief Grizzly Mamma from Truro cutting off her braids and placing them at the Cornwallis Statue. It was to symbolize the scalping and poor treatment of Indigenous people during Governor Conrwallis’ reign.

It was a ceremony of mourning, and honoured missing and murdered Indigenous women

Five men interrupted the service by attempting to pay homage to Cornwallis, who is well-known for issuing bounties for the scalps of Mi’kmaq people.

“It was so frustrating, because we're trying to do a ceremony, we're trying to help heal and mourn, and here you have a group of young white men, who are interrupting a group of indigenous women who are trying to do ceremony. It just felt like once again, we were made to feel less than,” says Poet Laurate Rebecca Thomas

The men identified themselves on a video that was posted to social media. Their Facebook profiles suggest they are all current or former members of the Royal Canadian Navy.

People who were in attendance say the men also claimed they were “Proud Boys” an alt-right group that believes in Western supremacy.

The Department of Defence was notified and says they are looking at the incident.

In a statement to CTV News the spokesperson for the Minister of Defence says: “Canada is strong because of our diversity and our values of promoting peace, democracy and human rights for all. The Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence are inclusive and diverse organizations, and racism and discrimination of any kind is not tolerated."

All five of the men involved were contacted by CTV News, but none returned phone calls.

This wasn’t the only disruption at an Indigenous gathering on Saturday.

In Stewiacke, members of The Water Protectors say fireworks were shot off at their camp at Alton Gas.

Protestors at Alton Gas are there because the company wants to hollow out salt caverns near Fort Ellis, and propose the salt brine be released into the Shubenacadie River.

“To me, it was an act of terrorism. To us here at the camp, this is a prayerful camp, a peaceful camp; it's a water protectors camp,” says Dorene Bernard, member of The Water Protectors Group.

Bernard says on Saturday a group of three men drove by in a black truck and shot off fireworks into the crowd. A woman, who asked to be identified only as Carol, says it sounded like gunfire.

“They yelled Happy Canada Day to us, and then they sped off,” says Carol.

Carol says while it's racism, it feels like nothing new to her.

“I didn't feel any more racism than I'm used to feeling in Canada and throughout my whole life. I mean, it’s dangerous for an Indigenous woman,” she says.

The RCMP were called, but explained there was nothing they could do without a license plate.

“We’re comparing these small things that happened, but our people are dying, our kids are killing themselves. We still have 93 reserves without clean water, but Trudeau can spend 500 million on celebrating this fake birthday,” says Carol.

The women say they will continue to gather and perform their ceremonies even with threats.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff