Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after a single motor vehicle accident that left a female passenger seriously injured in Leitches Creek, Cape Breton.

Officers responded to the incident near 595 Leitches Creek Road, at 7:34 p.m., Friday evening.

RCMP say a 2003 Mercedes car - with two occupants - left the road and rolled into a ditch. The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to Cape Breton Regional hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say the driver showed signs that he’d been drinking alcohol and he was arrested on the scene.

The man has been charged with impaired driving, causing bodily harm, failed breathalyzer, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court Sept. 19.