Featured
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle near Fredericton
.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 12:41PM ADT
An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Minto, N.B., Saturday night.
New Brunswick RCMP say the woman was crossing Main Street around 8 p.m. when the crash occurred.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police believe the sun’s glare caused the driver’s visibility to be reduced.
RCMP did not say whether they believe charges will be laid.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police seek suspect after man fends off would-be robber in Halifax
- Police investigating armed robbery at Bible Hill pharmacy
- Police seek public’s help in locating missing Kings County woman
- N.S. party leaders make case to voters as advance polls open
- Police investigating drowning at popular Pictou County swimming hole
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10