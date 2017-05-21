

CTV Atlantic





An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Minto, N.B., Saturday night.

New Brunswick RCMP say the woman was crossing Main Street around 8 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police believe the sun’s glare caused the driver’s visibility to be reduced.

RCMP did not say whether they believe charges will be laid.