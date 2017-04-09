Featured
Fire in Truro displaces family of four
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 6:15PM ADT
A family of four has been temporarily displaced after a fire damaged the two-storey house they rent in Truro, N.S.
The Canadian Red Cross says the fire happened Saturday at 12 on Birch Street.
A Red Cross team assisted the couple and two children with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other essentials.
There were no injuries.
