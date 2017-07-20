

CTV Atlantic





A volunteer group in Moncton is growing tired with the amount of dirty needles found around the city.

Needle Dogs Moncton searches for used needles and other dangerous paraphernalia in the city's parks and other public areas.

It's collected thousands of items in biohazard containers, but can't find a place to get rid of them because they don't just contain needles.

“It's also zip ties they use to tie off when they're shooting needles in their arms,” says group member Sherry MacEachern. “It's crack pipes, drug baggies, knives, anything dangerous or drug related, it goes in those containers.”

The group unsuccessfully tried to convince the city to take the waste on Thursday, but a spokesperson told them its crews do not handle hazmat materials in general.

The province has also confirmed New Brunswick’s hospitals no longer accept used needles from the public.

A local needle exchange program accepts needles, but can't handle the sheer quantity of the items collected by the group.