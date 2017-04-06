

CTV Atlantic





A 44-year-old Halifax man is facing a slew of human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Halifax Regional Police launched an investigation Sunday regarding a man who allegedly directed and influenced a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old girl for the purpose of prostitution.

Police executed a search warrant on Quartz Drive Thursday morning. A man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Duncan Robertson Wright is facing a total of 20 charges:

Human trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen x 2

Sexual assault x 3

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Receiving material benefit from sexual services x 2

Material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of eighteen x 2

Householder permitting sexual activity x 2

Making child pornography x 2

Distributing child pornography

Possession of child pornography x 2

Keeping a common bawdy house x 2

Wright was set to appear Thursday in Halifax provincial court.



