A 44-year-old Halifax man is facing a slew of human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges.

Halifax Regional Police launched an investigation Sunday regarding a man who allegedly directed and influenced a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old girl for the purpose of prostitution.

Police executed a search warrant on Quartz Drive Thursday morning. A man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Duncan Robertson Wright is facing a total of 20 charges:

  • Human trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen x 2 
  • Sexual assault x 3
  • Sexual interference
  • Invitation to sexual touching
  • Receiving material benefit from sexual services x 2
  • Material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of eighteen x 2
  • Householder permitting sexual activity x 2
  • Making child pornography x 2
  • Distributing child pornography
  • Possession of child pornography x 2
  • Keeping a common bawdy house x 2

Wright was set to appear Thursday in Halifax provincial court.


 