Halifax man charged with human trafficking, sex assault, child porn
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 2:58PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 6, 2017 3:08PM ADT
A 44-year-old Halifax man is facing a slew of human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges.
Halifax Regional Police launched an investigation Sunday regarding a man who allegedly directed and influenced a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old girl for the purpose of prostitution.
Police executed a search warrant on Quartz Drive Thursday morning. A man was arrested at the scene without incident.
Duncan Robertson Wright is facing a total of 20 charges:
- Human trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen x 2
- Sexual assault x 3
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Receiving material benefit from sexual services x 2
- Material benefit from trafficking a person under the age of eighteen x 2
- Householder permitting sexual activity x 2
- Making child pornography x 2
- Distributing child pornography
- Possession of child pornography x 2
- Keeping a common bawdy house x 2
Wright was set to appear Thursday in Halifax provincial court.
