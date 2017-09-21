

CTV Atlantic





The IWK Health Centre has handed the files and paperwork regarding former CEO Tracy Kitch’s expenses over to police.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed Thursday they have received the files, calling it a “complaint about possible financial mismanagement.”

In an email, police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said the complaint has been referred to the financial crimes unit for review.

“This investigation is anticipated to take some time to complete and police are not prepared to speak to specifics nor potential suspects at this time,” she said in the email.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup said he was going to audit the IWK’s books and practices following the resignation of Kitch, who billed the hospital for more than $47,000 in personal expenses.

She was told to repay the expenses she owed by the end of September. The IWK says there’s still $10,000 outstanding.