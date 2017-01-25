

CTV Atlantic





A young Nova Scotia woman who was paralyzed by a bullet argued with a lawyer in court about who shot her.

Ashley MacLean-Kearse finished testifying on Wednesday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court. She says she left court tired, but relieved.

“I think it went okay,” MacLean-Kearse said. “It was a little frustrating and stuff, but I am glad it is over.”

Markel Jason Downey is charged with three counts of attempted murder, along with 25 other charges. He has been in custody since 2014 and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

During cross examination, his lawyer questioned MacLean-Kearse ability to identify the suspect she says shot her.

The 20-year-old told the court she was left paralyzed after four teens wearing bandanas entered a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., and shot her and her two friends.

“There was literally no point to it,” said MacLean-Kearse. “They didn't take anything. They didn't say anything.”

The defence pointed out inaccuracies between her statement to police that she made while in hospital and her testimony in court.

MacLean-Kearse testified she knew the shooter from school and recognized his voice.

“No matter what anybody says, if you know somebody you know somebody, no matter what if their face is covered or not,” she told CTV News.

The defence questioned MacLean-Kearse about why, when police asked her who shot her, she said she didn't know.

On Wednesday, she testified she decided to tell police in the ambulance because she thought she was going to die.

“Why would I let someone take my life away over a dumb rule called “no snitching” and let my mom and dad and all my friends go around thinking like, ‘Who did this to my friend?” said MacLean-Kearse.

The Crown isn't calling any more witnesses. The lawyers have until Feb. 9 to prepare their closing arguments.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.