Representatives from 80 countries attended a three-day forum in Halifax to discuss global issues like climate change, refugees and women’s rights.

After an early morning jog, Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Harjit Singh Sajjan started the day by speaking to 300 delegates at the International Security Forum on Sunday.

Minister Falah Mustafa Bakir of the Kurdistan regional government of Iraq was part of the panel for its final day of discussions.

“When we talk about the Middle East and its problems, it will not remain in the Middle East,” said Bakir. “It will go to Europe and beyond…that’s why it's important in this new interconnected world to get together, discuss the issues and also to learn from each other’s experiences.”

Halifax International Security Forum senior advisor, Robin Sheperd took to the panel to discuss involving women in conflict resolution.

“You are missing 50 per cent of the story,” Sheperd said. “There’s a lot of research out there that when women are involved in conflict resolution, you actually stand a better chance of success.”

Outside the forum, protesters took to the streets accusing organizers of leaving key players out of this weekend’s discussions.

Sociology and anthropology professor at Mount Saint Vincent University, Alex Khasnabish said he doesn’t think forums limited to international, political and military leaders belong in a democratic society.

“It’s a very carefully selected and managed group of people and it essentially allows them to justify unending war and militarism in the name of a host of issues,” Khasnabish said.

Protesters told CTV News they believe putting a number of issues under the banner of "security" allows governments to look at war as a solution to problems, rather than the other way around.

Shepherd disagrees and said forums do the opposite - that they spark conversation and promote conflict resolution as a priority.

“We do our best to cover all of these themes, and if we possibly can, to provide the best kind of advice and the best kind of theory which policy makers can then take back with them to their home countries.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.