Students in Nova Scotia will not be attending awards ceremonies with the Lieutenant Governor this year because the ceremonies are not happening - partially due to work-to-rule.

CTV News has learned the ceremonies for students receiving special awards have been cancelled. The awards will still be given out, but there won’t be a ceremony with Lieutenant Governor J.J. Grant. The medals are usually handed out at a regional ceremony.

There are two sets of awards given to students, the first is the Lieutenant Governor's Education Medal which is awarded to two Grade 11 students for academic performance, leadership and community service.

There also won’t be a second award this year, the Respectful Citizenship Award, recognizing leadership and commitment to fostering inclusive environments. There are 18 awarded each year, two per school board.

In a statement, Department of Education spokesperson Heather Fairbairn says: "With the pending transition to a new Lieutenant Governor and the condensed period for planning and administration of the awards this year, together we made the decisions to suspend both ceremonies."

Lieutenant Governor J.J. Grant is nearing the end of his term and a new Lieutenant Governor will be appointed soon.

Both a school board official and the Lieutenant Governor’s office say the “condensed period for planning” was because of the labour dispute between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the McNeil government this winter.

CTV News has been told by the Lieutenant Governor’s office that nominations weren’t being done during the work-to-rule job action, which lasted December through February.

CTV News also tried to speak with the union about the situation to get clarification, but wasn’t able to reach them Monday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Sarah Ritchie