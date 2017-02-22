Featured
Man accused of killing off-duty police officer remanded for alleged bail breach
Christopher Garnier is facing additional charges after he allegedly breached the conditions of his release. Garnier is accused of killing off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell in 2015.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:21PM AST
HALIFAX - A man accused of killing an off-duty Nova Scotia police officer has been remanded in custody until next week after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is scheduled to return to court March 3.
Halifax police charged him with three counts of breaching a recognizance, saying he could not be found over the weekend at either of the two places he is permitted to reside.
Garnier won bail shortly before Christmas after being charged with second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Truro police Const. Catherine Campbell.
Garnier's trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20.
The 28-year-old Halifax resident was also charged with interfering with a dead body.
Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near the base of an overpass in Halifax.
