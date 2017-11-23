

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say two people who were killed in Saint-Quentin, N.B. last month died of gunshot wounds.

Police say the bodies of a man and woman were found in a home on rue Valcourt shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The victims have been identified as 67-year-old Jean-Paul Caron and 36-year-old Mélanie Roussie, both of Saint-Quentin.

Police say autopsies confirmed that Caron and Roussie died of gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled a double homicide.

No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information about the double homicide, or who may have seen the victims on Oct. 30, is asked to contact police.