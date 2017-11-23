Featured
Man and woman killed in Saint-Quentin died of gunshot wounds: RCMP
Police say the deaths of a man and woman in Saint-Quentin, N.B., have been ruled a double homicide.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:25PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:45PM AST
The RCMP say two people who were killed in Saint-Quentin, N.B. last month died of gunshot wounds.
Police say the bodies of a man and woman were found in a home on rue Valcourt shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
The victims have been identified as 67-year-old Jean-Paul Caron and 36-year-old Mélanie Roussie, both of Saint-Quentin.
Police say autopsies confirmed that Caron and Roussie died of gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled a double homicide.
No arrests have been made, but police don’t believe it was a random incident.
Anyone with information about the double homicide, or who may have seen the victims on Oct. 30, is asked to contact police.