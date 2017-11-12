

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP is warning the public after a series of vehicles were broken into in a number of neighbourhoods in the Lower Sackville area.

Officers say a 24-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after he was found with stolen goods.

Police are aware of seven vehiclesthat were targeted, but say there could be more.

They’re urging residents to check their vehicles.

“If they feel that items have been stolen, to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 to make an appointment to come to the detachment and identify their stolen property,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke in a news release.

Vehicle break-ins have been reported in the following areas: Metropolitan Avenue, Nordic Avenue, Nappan Drive, Stokil Drive and Nictaux Avenue.

Police are also reminding residents to lock their vehicles when left unattended and keep valuables out of sight.

The investigation is ongoing.