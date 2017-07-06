Featured
Man arrested for impaired driving after boats collide in Shediac Bay
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 11:56AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, July 6, 2017 12:07PM ADT
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after two boats collided in Shediac Bay, N.B. on Canada Day.
Police say the operator of the boat responsible for the collision failed to remain on scene. Investigators later found the boat as it was docking at the wharf in Grand-Barachois.
The operator was arrested for impaired operation of a boat. He was released from custody and is due to appear in court in October to face charges related to the incident.
Police say no one was injured in the collision.
