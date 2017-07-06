

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after two boats collided in Shediac Bay, N.B. on Canada Day.

Police say the operator of the boat responsible for the collision failed to remain on scene. Investigators later found the boat as it was docking at the wharf in Grand-Barachois.

The operator was arrested for impaired operation of a boat. He was released from custody and is due to appear in court in October to face charges related to the incident.

Police say no one was injured in the collision.