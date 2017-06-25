Featured
Man suffers serious injuries after truck crashes into Lower Sackville library
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:48AM ADT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he drove into the Lower Sackville Public Library Sunday morning.
Halifax District RCMP say the truck struck the concrete wall of the library just after 7 a.m.
The driver was the only one injured.
Police believe the library will be closed for a while and there will be disruptions to the traffic flow in the area.
Police did not say what caused the crash.
