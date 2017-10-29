

The Canadian Press





The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will hold community hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton this week.

The Mi'kmaq Women Leaders Network says it is hosting a day of opening ceremonies today ahead of the three-day hearings, which begin tomorrow.

A sunrise ceremony will be held at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre this morning.

The opening ceremony and grand entry begins at 3 p.m., followed by a community feast.