Membertou hosts inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women
A sunrise ceremony was held at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre Sunday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 2:01PM ADT
The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will hold community hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton this week.
The Mi'kmaq Women Leaders Network says it is hosting a day of opening ceremonies today ahead of the three-day hearings, which begin tomorrow.
The opening ceremony and grand entry begins at 3 p.m., followed by a community feast.