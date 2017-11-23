

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a missing Cape Breton man has been found dead.

Police issued a release Thursday, asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old David Gordon Doucet of Margaree Forks.

Police said Doucet had last been seen Monday evening at a home in Margaree Forks.

Police said Friday that searchers have since found Doucet, and that he is deceased.

They didn't release any other details.