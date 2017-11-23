Featured
Missing Cape Breton man found dead: RCMP
Police say 54-yuear-old David Gordon Doucet has been found dead. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 10:31PM AST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 9:05AM AST
The RCMP say a missing Cape Breton man has been found dead.
Police issued a release Thursday, asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old David Gordon Doucet of Margaree Forks.
Police said Doucet had last been seen Monday evening at a home in Margaree Forks.
Police said Friday that searchers have since found Doucet, and that he is deceased.
They didn't release any other details.