The search for a missing Oromocto First Nation man has come to a tragic end.

The RCMP say the body of 59-year-old Peter Floyd Sabattis was found in the St. John River near the Oromocto First Nation around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sabattis was last seen near the St. John River around 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday, and was reported missing to police on Wednesday.

Cpl. Ryan Lewis told Bell Media radio in Fredericton on Monday that foul play is not suspected, but that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Lewis thanked the public, particularly members of the First Nation community, for their "neverending assistance and determination" to locate Sabattis.